BIGBANG renews contract with YG Entertainment

Popular South Korean boy group BIGBANG ended speculations of possible disbandment when all four members renewed their contract with YG Entertainment.

In a press release by the entertainment management giant, G Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung and T.O.P inked another contract with them as part of their preparations for their much-awaited comeback.

Plagued with controversies including T.O.P’s alleged anti-anxiety medicine overdose to former member Seungri’s burning sun scandal, this will be the first time that the boys signed up as a four-member group.

“YG will provide exhaustive support for BIGBANG so that the band can continue to writer new K-pop history in the world music scene as artists representing YG.”

The group is set to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California but due to the 2019 Corona virus disease threat, the said event has been moved to October.

Incidentally, amid his case still pending in court, Seungri enlisted in the army on Monday for his mandatory military service. His cases will now be tried under the military court.