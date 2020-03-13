Bianca Manalo undergoes ‘self quarantine’ too, like beau Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

Actress Bianca Manalo announced on Thursday that she will also undergo ‘self-quarantine,’ same as her boyfriend, Senator Win Gatchalian, as part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

On Instagram, the former beauty queen posted a photo of her wearing a face mask.

“Hello everyone. As soon as I heard the news yesterday, I have decided to do a self-quarantine until I get tested,” she said.

On Wednesday, Gatchalian issued a statement saying that he will go into self-quarantine after a resource person from his senate hearing last March 5 tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

However, Gatchalian clarified that he still remained asymptomatic.

“It makes me sad that I won’t be able to see my own family, probinsyano family and friends as of the moment. But we have to be proactive!” Manalo said.

“Stay safe, drink vitamin C, boost your immune system, drink lots of water and rest.”