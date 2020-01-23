BI tracks down family of Chinese national positive of the coronavirus

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has located the family of a Chinese national who was tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The BI is monitoring their movements and may refer them to the Board of Quarantine

“Na-tracked down na ng BI,” Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra confirmed to reporters on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Guevarra said that BI is ‘monitoring their movements and may refer them to the Bureau of Quarantine’.

In an earlier statement, Guevarra said that he can direct the BI and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to track down the said Chinese nationals and find the people that they have interacted in the Philippines.

Reports stated that a 39-year old man tested preliminarily positive in Hong Kong for the 2019 novel coronavirus, and has been isolated in a hospital as he undergoes final testing.

The man traveled from Wuhan, China with four family members who were allowed to travel from Hong Kong to the Philippines on board a Cebu Pacific flight after manifesting no symptoms of the virus.