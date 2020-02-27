BI reshuffles NAIA personnel amidst Pastillas bribery scam controversy

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) enforced a total revamp of their personnel at terminals 1, 2, and 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI commissioner Jaime Morente announced on Thursday, Feb. 27, that the revamp covers all personnel assigned at the said NAIA terminals from Port Operations Division (POD) deputies, terminal heads, down to counter personnel.

The revamp, however, excludes the POD chief ‘which will be decided by the DOJ (Department of Justice)’.

“This practice of rotating and changing assignments on a regular and programmed basis is both a means to enable better performance and encourage skill upgrades, as well as a necessary precaution against possible avenues for graft and corruption,” Morente said in a statement.

“Said personnel movements are in compliance with the directive of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to revamp the Bureau as necessary,” he added.

Morente explained that the changes in management responsibilities and section assignment in airports are done to address the recent resurgence of unauthorized activities and irregularities within the agency.

The BI commissioner stressed with the recent irregularities and its consequences, it has affected the morale of the bureau and detracted them from being professional in their service.

BI personnel have recently been implicated at the so-called ‘Pastillas’ bribery scheme.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros revealed that Chinese nationals have been giving money to immigration personnel in order to easily enter the Philippines.

Immigration officer 1 Allison Chiong said that around 90 percent of the people in BI have a hand in the ‘Pastillas bribery scheme’.

The scheme has been called ‘Pastillas’ since the money was wrapped in a bond paper and rolled like the known Filipino snack.

BI has already relieved the terminal heads of NAIA and the chief of the travel control and enforcement unit due to the controversy.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said that President Duterte has also ordered the relief of all BI personnel and employees involved in the irregular activity.