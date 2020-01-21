BI preps for celebration of Chinese New Year

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is gearing up for a surge of travelers, particularly Chinese nationals, leaving and arriving the Philippines for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that they expect a large number of people will leave the Philippines starting this weekends in order to celebrate in main-land China or in another Asian country.

“Yung mga kababayan natin minsan tinatake this opportunity para makapag-bakasyon usually sa Asian countries, yung malalapit lang, like Hong Kong and Singapore,” Sandoval said in an interview with DZRH.

Sandoval said that they also expect a large number of arrivals after the celebration of Chinese New Year on Saturday, Jan. 25.

“Iyan yung mga nag-celebrate ng Chinese New Year sa main-land China. Bugso iyan aalis bago ang celebration, bugso din iyan dadating,” she explained.

Sandoval advised alien residents in the Philippines to pay their exit clearance at BI sub-port offices before going to their airports in order to avoid long queues.

The BI official said that departing foreign nationals can pay their exit clearance at BI offices found in various malls.