BI implements partial deployment ban on newly-hired OFWs in Kuwait

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has started implementing a partial deployment ban on newly-hired domestic helpers in Kuwait following the death of another Filipino worker in the hands of her employer.

However, Kuwaiti-bound household service workers (HSW) whose overseas employment certificates were issued before January 3, the day the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration ordered the ban, will be allowed to leave. It also noted that it is ready to implement new policies “should the Department of Foreign Affairs or DOLE impose any new ban on Iraq, Iran, and Libya.”

Earlier, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that the ban will cover all first-time domestic helpers, except returning OFWs and first-time skilled workers. The ban enforcement started after BI received a copy of a January 3 resolution to this effect from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

The immigration bureau also noted that POEA imposed a moratorium on the verification, accreditation, and processing of individual contracts and additional job orders for HSWs.

Last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that a Filipina maid identified Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, hailing from Norala, South Cotabato. was killed by her own employer. Reports also said that Villavende was already “black and blue” and was “already dead” when she was rushed to the hospital.

Her employer is currently detained with Kuwaiti authorities.

Malacañang, in a statement, condemned the crime and called Villavende’s death as a clear disregard of the agreement signed by both nations in 2018, which seeks to provide better protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East nation. Under the agreement, employers are required to allow their Filipino workers to get at least seven hours of sleep daily and prohibits them from confiscating passports, among others.

READ: Malacañang calls death of Filipina a ‘clear disregard’ of 2018 agreement with Kuwait