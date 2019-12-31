BFP, fire volunteers make rounds in New Year’s Eve

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and fire volunteers made rounds on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Manila to caution the public of possible fire incidents that could erupt amidst New Year’s revelries.

The BFP drove their fire trucks from Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz in Binondo up to the Parola Compound in Tondo.

They asked residents to exercise caution in using pyrotechnic to prevent incidents of fire during the celebrations.

BFP recorded 645 fire incidents all over the Philippines from Dec. 1 to 29.

On Dec. 29, five individuals suffered injuries and more than 100 families lost their homes after a fire hit Parola Compound.