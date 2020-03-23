Ben&Ben to hold online concert to raise funds of COVID-19 relief

The nine-piece local band Ben&Ben announced over the weekend that they will be having an online concert in order to raise funds for the relief of those affected by the COVID-19 and the enhanced community quarantine.

“Puhon: A Ben&Ben FB Live Event for the COVID-19 Efforts” is set to broadcast on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 7:00 PM.

And in order to comply with the government’s directive of “social distancing,” the band will be performing an hour-long set from each of their homes. The FB Live jam serves as the launch of Ben&Ben’s community-initiative website, www.puhon.ph.

In a press statement, Sony Music said that Puhon.ph “aims to inspire, uplift, and boost the collective morale of all the key stakeholders of the COVID-19 response through uplifting stories, music, art and more.

It will also provide an opportunity for people to contribute to helping front liners and urban poor community affected by COVID-19.

“All proceeds from Ben&Ben’s project are set to raise funds for “COVID-19 test kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and nutrition support for frontline healthcare workers, and relief goods for daily wage earners.”