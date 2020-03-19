Belmonte confirms 31 COVID-19 cases in Quezon City

Mayor Joy Belmonte on Thursday confirmed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Quezon City has now climbed to 31.

In an interview, Belmonte revealed the recent data and said that the transmission of the viral disease us rapid on urban poor community. Among the areas are Barangay Tandang Sora, which was put under “extreme enhanced quarantine” after three households reportedly test positive.

“If you put everything under extreme enhanced community quarantine, magkukulang talaga ang manpower ng Quezon City Police District,” Belmonte said.

The QC mayor expressed her fear that by the fourth week of the enhanced community quarantine, their quick response fund may all be used up.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 202 COVID-19 cases.