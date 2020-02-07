Bello apologizes to Dubai gov’t for causing ‘confusion’ over OFW nCoV death report

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III apologized to the United Arab Emirates on Friday for causing ‘confusion’ and ‘anxiety’ over his recent report regarding an OFW who died of the corona virus in Dubai.

“Secretary nonetheless wishes to apologize to the government of Dubai for the confusion and whatever anxiety that the announcement may have caused,” the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said in a statement.

On Thursday, Bello cited that a 58-year old Filipina household worker in Dubai, United Arab Emirates died due to coronavirus. However, he added that first, the victim did not show coronavirus as a cause of death yet her medical reports cited the virus afterward.

Bello did not disclose the name of the Filipina OFW but said that she came from General Santos City, Soccsksargen.

The said report was later on belied by the officials of the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE, stating that the “UAE has not recorded any deaths from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and all cases registered in the country have been officially announced.”

“The Dubai Government media office denies the validity of statements by the Philippine Minister of Labour regarding the death of a Filipino woman in Dubai due to novel coronavirus. The deceased was suffering from a respiratory infection and laboratory tests showed she did not have the virus,” the report from Gulf News said.

The report further said that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN special agency also denied Bello’s statement.

WHO told the Gulf News that the organization “made the necessary contacts with the concerned party who confirmed that the case is not a 2019-nCoV nor a MERS-CoV. The cause of death is pneumonia.”

In a press conference on Friday, DOH said that they are currently monitoring 215 individuals after manifesting symptoms for the coronavirus while 57 tested negative from the virus itself.

Meanwhile, 630 individuals have died in China due to the 2019 new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).