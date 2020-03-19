Bela Padilla raises PHP 3.3M in three days to help struggling families amid COVID-19 quarantine

Actress Bela Padilla on Wednesday shared that she has raised more than PHP 3 million in just three days with her campaign, “Pagkain para sa Pinoy,” which aims to extend help to struggling families amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Padilla’s campaign aims to feed “our favorite taho, dirty ice cream, and bananacue vendors” who won’t be able to rely on their normal sources of income during the month-long quarantine period.

First three batches are going out tomorrow!!! ❤️🙏🏻 does anyone here have a kindhearted contact in any baranggay hall in Pasay? 🙂 — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 18, 2020

Today is all about organizing. Quick thank yous to all the people willing to help so far. Pia Campos, Matteo Guidicelli, Anton Capistrano (I am relying heavily on your trucks right now 😭🙏🏻) Landers grocery, Ligo Sardines. THANK YOU 🙏🏻 — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 18, 2020

The actress has already closed her fundraising campaign, yet she has been retweeting various other charity efforts for those people who still want to extend help in any way they can.