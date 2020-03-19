Lifestyle & Entertainment

Bela Padilla raises PHP 3.3M in three days to help struggling families amid COVID-19 quarantine

by Christhel Cuazon
Netizens commend actress Bela Padilla as she raised PHP 3.3 million to aid struggling families amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country | Instagram photo

Actress Bela Padilla on Wednesday shared that she has raised more than PHP 3 million in just three days with her campaign, “Pagkain para sa Pinoy,” which aims to extend help to struggling families amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Padilla’s campaign aims to feed “our favorite taho, dirty ice cream, and bananacue vendors” who won’t be able to rely on their normal sources of income during the month-long quarantine period.

The actress has already closed her fundraising campaign, yet she has been retweeting various other charity efforts for those people who still want to extend help in any way they can.

 

