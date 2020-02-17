Bela Padilla, Korean actor Kim Gun-Woo to star in a movie

Actress Bela Padilla will star in an upcoming South Korean film with actor Kim Gun-Woo.

On Saturday, Kim’s label, Good People Entertainment confirmed in a post that the actor will appear in the film “Ultimate Oppa.”

In a report from Korean media outlet Soompi, the film is a joint project between Viva Entertainment, which manages Padilla, and Reality Entertainment.

“Ultimate Oppa” is a romantic-comedy film that follows the relationship between the manager of a Korean celebrity and a Filipino fan of Hallyu (“Korean wave”) stars. The film will be shot in South Korea and the Philippines.

Kim Gun Woo is best known for his portrayal in the 2017 drama “Fight For My Way” wherein he debut as a martial arts fighter.