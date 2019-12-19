Bea Alonzo visits family of former boyfriend Miko Palanca

Actress Bea Alonzo visits the family of the late actor and former boyfriend Miko Palanca, a week after the actor’s passing.

In a photo posted on Wednesday, Alonzo can be seen with the 41-year-old actor’s mother Pita and his siblings, Erika and Lisa. The photo was shared by Monch Novales, Alonzo’s Star Magic handler, on social media platform Instagram.

In 2013, Alonzo admitted that they became a couple however, the two ended their relationship in 2008.

Alonzo, 32, and Palanca, who died aged 41, were co-stars in the 2002 series “K2BU,” and later the primetime series “It Might Be You,” which aired the following year.