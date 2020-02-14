‘Be my travel companion’ Prez Duterte urges public to visit PH top destinations amid CoVID-19 scare

Despite the threat brought by the CoVID-19 to the country, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Friday urged Filipinos to travel some of the top tourist destinations in the Philippines.

“Come with me and be my travel companion. I’ll be traveling around the Philippines. Pasyal tayo dito sa atin. Unahin natin ‘yung atin,” Duterte said in a video message shared by the Malacañang.

“I assure you that everything is safe in our country, be it an issue of health, be it an issue of law and order and be it an issue of accessibility.”

WATCH: Pangulong Duterte hinikayat ang mga Pilipino na mag-'travel' kasama s'ya sa gitna ng #COVID19 scare https://t.co/5p09Oc80kh | #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/PNEmIUdEzl — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 14, 2020

The President’s message came in the plight of the temporary travel ban on foreigners who had traveled to mainland China and its special administrative regions Macau and Hong Kong within the past 14 days.

On Thursday, Duterte assured the public that the government works hand-in-hand together with its partners in fighting against the threat brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 or CoVID-19, which believed to have originated in China.

“The government, together with the World Health Organization, medical societies and partners in private sectors is addressing the challenge and preparing for any eventuality,” Duterte said in the video message.

Duterte also reiterated that the country’s confirmed cases still remains at three, with one fatality and the two others having been discharged in the hospital, and that there is no evidence yet of local community transmission.

