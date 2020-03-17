BDO Inc. employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sy-led company BDO Unibank Inc., confirmed on Tuesday that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“BDO received reports that an employee from one of our operational offices in San Juan City, Metro Manila has tested positive for COVID-19,” the lender said in an advisory.

BDO said that the employee underwent self-quarantine last Tuesday, March 10, but it was only informed of the confirmation on Monday, March 16.

The company assured that they are now conducting a detailed contact tracing with all employees and other parties that may have into contact with the employee.

“The affected office area, as well as the common spaces such as the elevators and toilets, are being deep cleaned and disinfected. We have also advised all our employees to be cautious about their wellness and hygiene to boost their immune system,” the statement reads.

The Sy-lender also vowed to be in close coordination with the Department of Health (DOH), and it will continue to closely monitor the situation.

San Juan City has been placed under a state of calamity after a rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area.