Bato tells Espenido: “Stop talking, follow the chain of command”

by Christhel Cuazon
Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General and now Senator Ronald Dela Rosa. REUTERS/Czar Dancel/File Photo

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa slammed Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido on Wednesday and asked him to stay quiet after his inclusion on the government’s controversial narco list.

In a statement, the senator said that since Espenido is still under the Philippine National Police (PNP) Organization he should follow the chain of command.

“He should observe, what should be observed. Talking and discriminating is not observing the proper decorum,” he said.

Dela Rosa added that if Espenido wants to talk, he should step out of the organization in order to save PNP’s integrity.

Espenido claims that politicians, whom he refused to identify, orchestrated his inclusion in the said list.

Earlier, Dela Rosa vouched for the integrity of the relieved police official.

“Ako I can vouch for him. I’m sure maki-clear ‘yan siya hindi lang na-process ‘yan, matagal lang napabayaan ang information na ‘yan. Hindi na-process, hindi na validate kaya ito ngayon iba-validate ‘yan para he will be taken off the list,” Dela Rosa told reporters.

 

