Bato on fate of ABS-CBN’s workers once shut down: “What’s 11,000 compared to the whole Filipino nation?”

“What’s 11,000 compared to the whole Filipino nation na matagal ng sinamantalahan ng isang kumpanya kung talagang ma prove yan sa hearing na pinagsamantalahan ang sambayanang Pilipino. What’s 11,000 compared to the whole Filipino nation?”

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa on Tuesday said that he prioritizes more the welfare of the nation over the estimated 11,000 workers of TV network ABS-CBN who will lose their jobs once it failed to renew its franchise.

The neophyte senator also questioned the veracity of the 11,000 employees of the said network during an interview in the Senate, adding that he received a text saying that it was not actually the right figures.

The Senate committee on public services, headed by Senator Grace Poe, has already scheduled a hearing on the ABS-CBN franchise on February 27 pending action from the House of Representatives.

Dela Rosa, a known ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, said he would vote on the network’s franchise based on the veracity of allegations that would be presented against the network.

“E kung mabigat yung akusasyon na talagang maraming viniolate ang ABS, bakit mo pa i re-renew. Kung talagang ma prove dun sa hearing na grabe.. sinamanlala ng husto ng ABS-CBN ang samabayanang Pilipino, bakit nyo pa i renew?” he pointed out.

The franchise of ABS-CBN is set to expire on March 30 this year.

However, Solicitor General Jose Calida, ran to the Supreme Court on February 10 to ask the high court to revoke the existing franchise to ABS-CBN Corporation and its subsidiary, ABS-CBN Convergence Inc., for allegedly violating the rules set by Congress.

READ: SolGen seeks revocation of ABS-CBN franchise

Since 2018, Duterte has repeatedly slammed the network and even vowed to put its channel and its subsidiaries out of business after ABS-CBN refused to air his presidential campaign advertisements back in 2016.

Dela Rosa has been known for his loyalty to Duterte ever since, noting that he would “live and die” and “sink and swim” with the President.

“Pero sa nakikita ko he’s doing it for the good of the majority of the Filipino people so pareho kami ng objective sa buhay. Kailangang ang gobyerno ang magru-rule dito sa ating bansa at ang sambayang Pilipino ay makikinabang. Yun ang kanyang objective sa buhay nya so ganun din ang objective ko,” he said.

When asked if he was blindly following the orders of the President, Bato said that he and Duterte just have synchronized and parallel minds.

“No, I’m not blind. I have my own mind. It’s just so happened that our minds are synchronized, our minds are parallel, our minds are going in the same direction but I’m not blind. I’m using my mind,” Dela Rosa noted.