Bathan named NCRPO’s Deputy Regional Director for Operation

PBGen Nolasco Bathan has been appointed as Deputy Regional Director for Operation of the National Capital Region.

The announcement of his new designation came on Friday, Feb. 7, following reports regarding of his removal as Southern Police District Director for allegedly failing to stop illegal gambling in his area of responsbility.

Bathan became infamous after he seized the cellphone of a television reporter covering the procession of the Black Nazarene in January.

Bathan replaced PBGen. Albert Ferro who has been appointed as regional director of the Central Visayas Police Office.

PCol. Emmanuel Peralta, meanwhile, has been designated as acting district director of the Southern Police District.

Philippine National Police chief PGen Archie Gamboa, meanwhile, has appointed PCol Lawrence Cajipe as acting provincial director of the Bulacan Police Office following the relief of the PCol. Emma Libunao.