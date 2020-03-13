Batangas records first case of coronavirus

Governor Hermilano Mandanas on Friday confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Batangas City.

In an advisory, Mandanas also suspended classes in the city starting March 13, Friday until March 31 as part of the precautionary measures against the virus.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte placed Metro Manila under “community quarantine” to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the country has recorded 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five fatalities.

