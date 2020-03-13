Nation

Batangas records first case of coronavirus

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

Governor Hermilano Mandanas on Friday confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Batangas City.

In an advisory, Mandanas also suspended classes in the city starting March 13, Friday until March 31 as part of the precautionary measures against the virus.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte placed Metro Manila under “community quarantine”  to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the country has recorded 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five fatalities.

READ: Philippine capital on lockdown in order to contain COVID-19

 

