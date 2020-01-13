Top Stories

Batangas has been placed under state of calamity

by Kristan Carag
Talisay, Batangas covered by ash from Taal Volcano (Photo by DZRH Noche Cacas)

The whole province of Batangas has been placed under state of calamity following the eruption of Taal volcano and upon the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.

With the declaration of a state of calamity, the local government unit can use their Php 60 million worth of calamity funds to help the affected residents.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has placed Taal Volcano under Alert Level 4, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption can happen within hours or days.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that a total of 5,458 families, or around 24,508 individuals, have already evacuated.

