Baste Duterte now a PUI after manifesting symptoms for COVID-19

Davao City Vice Mayor and presidential son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte is now a person under monitoring for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after showing symptoms.

In a statement, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio confirmed that the younger Duterte had a fever, cough, and sore throat — among the common symptoms of the viral disease. He is now under quarantine and being monitored by a doctor.

Baste Duterte was in Manila four weeks ago.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has already recorded a total of 142 patients who tested positive for COVID-19, including 12 fatalities.