Baliuag, Bulacan mayor tests positive for COVID-19

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Baliuag, Bulacan mayor Ferdie Estrella tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Estrella said on Tuesday, March 17, that he underwent testing for COVID-19 after showing symptoms last week and the results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medical came back positive.

Noong nakaraang linggo, nakaranas po ang inyong lingkod ng panghihina ng katawan at sipon,” the mayor said in a Facebook post.

“Dahil katulad ito ng sintomas ng isang positibo sa Covid19, minabuti kong sumanggani kaagad sa doktor, at ngayong araw ay lumabas na nga po ang resulta na ako ay kabilang sa may taglay ng nasabing virus,” he added.

Estrella assured the public that he remains healthy, and that he continues to monitor the situation in Baliuag.

“Sa ngayon, maayos po ang aking kalagayan. At umaasang sa mga susunod na araw ay makakalabas na sa pagamutan,” the local chief executive mentioned.

Estrella also promised that the local government unit of Baliuag will provide for the needs of its constituents after the whole Luzon region has been placed under enhanced community quarantine.

Asahan po ninyo ang pagdating ng mga paunang gamit tulad ng alcohol at sabon. Kasunod na po ang face mask at vitamins upang mapataas ang immune system,” the mayor said.

I may not be physically present at the moment, but rest assured that you have a working government,” he added.

Baliuag vice-mayor Christopher Clemente will currently head the municipal council and Task Force COVID-19 of Baliwag while Estrella receives treatment.

