Baguio uses new technology to detect possible COVID-19 patients

The local government unit of Baguio city utilizes high-end technology to detect patients with symptoms connected to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Baguio City mayor Benjamin Magalong revealed on Friday, March 27, that the city obtained an Artificial Intelligence COVID-19 CT Scan Analyzer to help find possible COVID-19 cases.

Magalong said that the machine compares the CT scan of a patient under investigation (PUI) to a database of confirmed COVID-19 cases in order to determine whether a patient is ‘highly probable’ for viral infection.

He touted that the machine provides results within minutes.

The mayor stressed that the machine does not confirm whether a patient has the virus, and described it as a ‘diagnostic tool’ to help doctors analyze the suspected COVID-19 case.

Magalong said that PUIs will still need to undergo confirmatory tests for COVID-19, and undergo 14-day quarantine.

“Hindi naman niya sasabihin na COVID-19, pero magsasabi siya na may viral infection,” the local chief executive explained during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Ang key to prevention is early detection. Kapag na-detect natin ng maaga, makagalaw na tayo sa contract tracing kaysa sa maghihintay tayo ng resulta. Kapag nag-positive, saka pa lang tayo mag-contact tracing,” he added.

Baguio City received the analyzer for free from the manufacturer Huawei Technologies Co.

The analyzer has been installed at the Baguio City General Hospital but Magalong said that it will be transferred to an isolated facility for the medical treatment of COVID-19 patients once completed.

Aside from the analyzer, Magalong said that Baguio City also uses technology to enhance their capability for contact tracing.

“Gumagamit kami ng investigative tool. Nag-gegenerate ito ng link analysis, itong system na ito,” said the mayor, who previously served as chief of the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

“Iinput mo lang yung data tapos yung system mismo, siya na mismo yung mag-gegenerate nung link,” he explained.