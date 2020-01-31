Baguio City gov’t cancels Panagbenga opening parade due to novel coronavirus scare

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong announced on Friday the cancellation of the Panagbenga Grand Opening Day Parade scheduled on Saturday, February 1.

In a press conference, Magalong made the announcement following the first confirmed case of 2019 novel coronavirus in the country.

“We’re doing this because we just would like to be pro-active about it. We’re very much concerned about the health of our residents and visitors in the city. And we’re just making sure that we’re doing everything pre-emptive,” Magalong said.

The Baguio Mayor also cancelled the Sunday pedestrianization and art activities along Session Road and the Cordillera Athletic Meet.

Magalong has yet to decide whether they will push through with the Panagbenga Grand Street Dance on February 29 and the Grand Float Parade on March 1.

“There’s still no definitive decision with regards to the February 29 and March 1 event, Panagbenga events […] It depends on the latest development coming from the Department of Health,” he added.

Earlier, DOH said that 31 individuals are currently under observation after manifesting symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus while 56 others are for nCoV-related health events.

During a press conference, the Health department explained the difference between PUIs and nCoV-related health events.

NCoV-related health events involve symptomatic patients, a condition that shows no symptoms of the infection, with travel history from any region in China in the past two weeks while PUIs or persons/patients under investigation are those who had specifically travelled to Hubei province where Wuhan City—the centre of the outbreak—is situated.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China already climbed to 213 with more than 9,600 confirmed cases.