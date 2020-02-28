Bacolod City CIDG chief arrested over extortion allegations

Operatives of the Philippine National Police – Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) arrested PMaj. Melvin Madrona, the head of the Bacolod City police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), over extortion allegations.

Aside from Madrona, the police also apprehended his civilian accomplice Jay-R Dela Cruz during the entrapment operation on Thursday, Feb. 28, at a cockpit arena in Mansilingan town, Bacolod City.

Authorities arrested the two suspects after they received Php 5,000 from one of the complainants

The complainants, owners of Ztrip Zone KTV Bar in Brgy. Singcang, Bacolod City, claimed that they pay ‘protection money’ every week to Madrona and his cohorts so that their establishment will not be subjected to police raids.

Investigation revealed that the CIDG of Bacolod City raided the said KTV bar on Feb. 8 and arrested the owners, 10 female dancers, and 12 customers of the establishment.

The police released them on Feb. 9 after the owners agreed to pay Php 5,000 weekly.

The complainants said that they personally gave Php 6,000 to Madrona in his office.

Madrona was previously assigned at the Quezon City Police District Station 5.

He was transferred to the PNP Headquarters Support Service after being charged with physical injury, arbitrary detention and grave coercion for reportedly mauling an overseas Filipino worker.