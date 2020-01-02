Ayo to remain with UST until 2023

Aldin Ayo will remain as the head coach of the men’s basketball team of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers until 2023.

Varsitarian, the official school paper of UST, reported that Ayo signed a three-year contract extension on Dec. 13 with the Espana-based university.

Ayo joined the Growling Tigers in 2018 replacing Rodil ‘Boy’ Sablan, who resigned as head coach of the men’s basketball team after the squad won only one game during UAAP Season 80.

In the recent season of the UAAP, Ayo led the Tigers to their first finals appearance since 2015.