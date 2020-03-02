Avril Lavigne cancels Asian stops in latest concert tour

Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne announced on her social media account that they will be postponing all their Asian stops for the “Head Above Water World Tour 2020” due to the continuous health threat of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (CoVid-19)

In her post, the singer said that “my band, crew, and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are complement bummed out.”

Avril is scheduled to perform in China, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Her sold-out concert in Manila was supposed to happen on May 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

However, fans should not be disheartened as a new schedule for these shows may be announced soon.

In the end, the singer of the monster hits like “Sk8er Boi”, “Complicated”, “I’m With You”, “When You’re Gone” and “Losing Grip” among others, said that their main concern is always the safety of their fans; “please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thought and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon.”

Aside from Lavigne, punk-rock band Green Day also announced the cancellation of their Asian Tour amid the on-going CoVid-19 threat. Some Kpop acts and foreign artists as well have announced that they will be halting their Asian activities for now.