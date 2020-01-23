Authorities arrest Thai national for selling illegal drugs inside mall

Joint forces of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Pasay City Police arrested an alleged female drug pusher on Thursday, Jan. 23, at a fast food restaurant at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Authorities identified the suspect as Narumo Sukkato, a 30-year old Thai national.

Sukkato was apprehended after doing a transaction with an undercover agent of PDEA.

Operatives seized 200 grams of crystallized methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, worth around Php 1.2 million.

Police suspects that the Thai national has connections with the Golden Triangle Syndicate.

The suspect is currently in the custody of PDEA – CALABARZON for further investigation.