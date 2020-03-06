Authorities arrest Argao, Cebu police chief caught sleeping with female detainee

The Philippine National Police – Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) arrested PMaj Ildefonso Miranda Jr., the chief of police in Argao, Cebu, on Thursday, March 5, for allowing two female detainees to leave their cell and sleep in his room.

PNP-IMEG Dir. PCol Ronald Lee said that Miranda, 46-years old, was found sleeping in one bed with Jean Claudia de Guzman, 23 years old while Brenda Cutillar, 40-years old, was inside his office.

De Guzman and Cutillar have been detained for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

PNP-IMEG said that Miranda is having a sexual relationship with a female inmate in exchange for her privilege to sleep in his air-conditioned office while the other female detainee is being utilized as his helper.

Miranda will be facing charges for violating RA 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; Article 156 of the Revised Penal Code, which refers to the ‘Delivery of Prisoners from Jail’; and for Direct Bribery.