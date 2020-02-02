‘As long as it takes’ Sen. Marcos says on ban against tourists from China

Sen. Ma. Imelda Marcos stressed on Sunday, Feb. 2, that the government should implement a temporary ban on all travellers from China due to the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) ‘as long as it takes’.

Marcos made the statement amidst fears that such ban will affect the tourism in the Philippines.

The senator insisted that the government should prioritize the welfare of Filipinos rather than the effects of the ban to the tourism and the livelihood in the Philippines.

“Kahit may kinikita sa turismo, mas nakakatakot naman itong virus na hindi natin alam kung ano ang gamot, kung ano ang pwede natin gawin para pawiin, at hindi pa rin maliwanag kung paano nagkakahawaan,” Marcos said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan.

“I think it’s more important kaysa sa hanap-buhay ay yung mga buhay ng tao,” she added.

Marcos mentioned that even China has put Wuhan, where the 2019-nCoV originated, under lock-down to prevent the spread of the virus.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo confirmed on Sunday that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation to ban the entry of travellers coming from China, and its special administrative regions: Macau and Hong Kong.

The ban covers all nationalites except Filipino citizens and holders of permanent resident visas issued by the Philippine government.