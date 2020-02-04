As countries step up measures against 2019-nCoV, ABL suspends game between Alab Pilipinas and Macau Black Bears

The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) decided to reschedule the game between the Alab Pilipinas and Macau Black Bears because of travel restrictions imposed by countries to prevent the spread 2019 novel coronavirus.
Alab was supposed to host the game against the Bears on Feb. 16, at the Sta. Rosa Multi Purpose Sports Complex in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.
“As the World Health Organization (WHO) advances its efforts in investigating the global health emergency concerning the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the respective local health and travel authorities of several countries have furthered their support with control policies,” ABL explained in its website.
Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte has recently approved the recommendation to bar entry of any person from China, Hong Kong, and Macau due to the 2019-nCoV.
ABL also postponed the games of the Bears against Kuala Lumpur Dragons (Feb. 9), Mono Vampire Basketball Club (Feb. 12), Macau Wolf Warriors (Feb. 19), and Hong Kong Eastern (Feb. 29).
Here is a complete list of all postponed games:
- Formosa Dreamers vs Hong Kong Eastern, originally scheduled on February 8, 2020, to be played at the Changhua County Stadium, Changhua, Taiwan
- Kuala Lumpur Dragons vs Macau Black Bears, originally scheduled on February 9, 2020, to be played at the MABA Stadium, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia
- Formosa Dreamers vs Hong Kong Eastern, originally scheduled on February 9, 2020, to be played at the Changhua County Stadium, Changhua, Taiwan
- Mono Vampire Basketball Club vs Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled on February 9, 2020, to be played at the Stadium 29, Bangkok, Thailand
- Mono Vampire Basketball Club vs Macau Black Bears, originally scheduled on February 12, 2020, to be played at the Stadium 29, Bangkok, Thailand
- Macau Wolf Warriors vs Hong Kong Eastern, originally scheduled on February 12, 2020, to be played at the Zhongshan Shaxi Gymnasium, Zhongshan, China
- Saigon Heat vs Hong Kong Eastern, originally scheduled on February 15, 2020, to be played at the CIS Arena, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Saigon Heat vs Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled on February 16, 2020, to be played at the CIS Arena, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- San Miguel Alab Pilipinas vs Macau Black Bears, originally scheduled on February 16, 2020, to be played at the Sta. Rosa Multi Purpose Sports Complex, Sta. Rosa, Laguna
- Macau Wolf Warriors vs Macau Black Bears, originally scheduled on February 19, 2020, to be played at the Zhongshan Shaxi Gymnasium, Zhongshan, China
- Formosa Dreamers vs Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled on February 22, 2020, to be played at the Changhua County Stadium, Changhua, Taiwan
- Formosa Dreamrs vs Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled on February 23, 2020, to be played at the Changhua County Stadium, Changhua, Taiwan
- Taipei Fubon Braves vs Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled on February 29, 2020, to be played at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium, Taipei, Taiwan
- Macau Black Bears vs Hong Kong Eastern, originally scheduled on February 29, 2020
- Taipei Fubon Braves vs Macau Wolf Warriors originally scheduled on March 1, 2020, to be played at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium, Taipei, Taiwan
ABL said that the league will release a revised schedule once the situation with the coronavirus improves, and countries lift their travel restrictions.
“The league is evaluating the situation on a day-to-day basis as it values the utmost safety of its teams, players, personnel, and most especially its fans,” ABL said.