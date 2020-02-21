Arrested former NPA leader appears before court

Authorities presented former Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) leader Rodolfo Salas, alias ‘Kumander Bilog’, to a court in Manila on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Members of the Philippine National Police Special Task Force accompanied Salas when he appeared before Judge Thelma Bunyi Medina of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 32.

Police apprehended Salas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Angeles City, Pampanga in virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Manila RTC Branch 32.

The court issued the warrant in connection with the Inopacan massacre in Leyte that was allegeldy committed by the NPA.

Salas also faces charges for violating Republic Act 10591, also known as Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, after police seized caliber .45 pistol, 174 rounds of ammunition, and two magazines for a caliber .45 from his residence.