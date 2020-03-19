Nation

Area in Tondo, Manila under lockdown after resident tests positive for COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon
An area in Tondo, Manila was placed under lockdown on Wednesday, March 18 as some residents continued to loiter in streets despite the national government’s directive | Photo courtesy: RH Boy Gonzales

An area in Tondo, Manila was placed under “lockdown” on Wednesday after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Non-residents of Hernandez Street, which houses 8 families consisting of 49 individuals, will now be restricted in order to arrest the further spread of the viral disease in the area.

The patient is currently confined to Manila Doctors Hospital.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has placed the entire Luzon under “enhanced community quarantine.”

Under the order, public transportation, malls, and other establishments were suspended except for those who will cater basic necessities.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll now at 17.

