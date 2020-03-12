Araneta Center implements precautionary measures due to CoVid19 scare

The management of the Araneta City will be implementing preventive measures in order to assure the safety of the public against the 2019 Coronavirus disease health threat.

In a bulletin issued by the said establishment, a temperature check will be conducted on everybody entering malls, cinemas office buildings, residential condos, hotels, arena, cinemas and transport terminals.

“Those with 37.6 and above temperature will be prevented from entering these establishments, and will be asked to seek immediate medical care”

Also, they will be allocating hand sanitizers and alcohol dispensers in strategic areas including lobbies and entrances of buildings, concierge booths, hallways, restrooms, and payment counters.

Their public restrooms will also be provided with ample amenities like toilet paper and soap.

The Araneta management is making sure that all their tenants, employees, and visitors are being supplied with ample and correct information regarding the CoVid19.

Meanwhile, aside from establishments implementing precautionary measures, Grab Philippines also announced that in line with the recent health scare situation in the country, its Grab Sharing services will be suspended in Metro Manila and Cebu starting Friday, March 13.

“To aid in the social distancing prescribed by the Philippine Health officials with regards to the public health situation on CoVid19, Grab will be suspending its GrabShare services in Metro Manila and Cebu starting March 13, 12noon, and will resume as soon as the public health situation de-escalates. Other Grab transport services will remain to be available to serve our commuting public. We would like to remind everyone to plan their trips prudently and take personal hygiene seriously. Thank you.”