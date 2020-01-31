Appoint DOH’s Duque as lone spokesman on NCoV matter, says Sen. Binay

Sen. Nancy Binay is making an appeal to Malacanang to appoint Health Sec. Francisco Duque III as the lone spokesman when it comes to issues concerning the Novel Corona Virusa.

According to Binay, Duque being the only authority in all NCOV related issues will prevent the spread of fake news and unnecessary panic among the public.

Binay added that if there is only one person speaking, that person will be able to relay the message on policies, advisories, guidelines and other information related to NCOV.

What’s important according to the lady senator is that there will be an official spokesman that will share accurate and based on experts’ opinion information regarding the NCOV matter.

Also, it would be better if Malacanang will form a high level risk communication team from concerned government agencies so they can monitor official and verified information concerning news and information about NCOV.

Meanwhile, for Sen. Joel Villanueva, the Department of Labor and Employment should issue a labor advisory on the NCOV issue.

The said advisory should be the basis of employers in assuring the safety of their employees.

Villanueva, chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor said that it is the responsibility of employers to make sure of their employee’s safety.

Villanueva clarified that this shouldn’t be a problem because it is still under the Occupational Safety and Health Law.

The senator insisted that it is the responsibility of the employer to ask its employee to go home once it shows symptoms of the said virus like cough, fever and colds.