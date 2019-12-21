Apollo Quiboloy once again sued for human trafficking

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who claims to be the appointed son of God, was sued once again for qualified human trafficking.

On Friday, the 22-year-old woman identified as Blenda Sanchez Portugal accused Quiboloy of sexual abuse and forced labor in her complaint filed earlier this week.

Portugal said she was introduced to Quiboloy by her father, who was a member of Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ when she was just 10 years old, adding that she and her sister’s ordeal started in 2009 when she was 12.

“My sister and I did not fully comprehend their implications and meanings that father’s will for PACQ (Quiboloy) is to let myself to be exploited both in forms of sexual and forced labor,” Portugal said. She also added that a certain Ingrid Canada and several other members of the church told her and her sister to follow Quiboloy, as he is the “Almighty Father,” and the actions demanded of her was the “Father’s will.”

Davao City Prosecutor Shahruddin Roberto Sencio Jr ordered Quiboloy, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Pauline Canada, Ingrid Ca­nada, and Sylvia Cemañes to answer the complaint within 10 days.

However, in an interview, Quiboloy’s lawyer Israelito Torreon slammed the accusations saying it was all “baseless.” He added that the complainant left Quiboloy’s group in 2016 after being subjected to disciplinary action for violating rules.

“Please wait for our defense because we will show that this is part of [a] grand conspiracy to pin down [Quiboloy]. We will show you that this is not true,” Torreon said.

This is not the first time that Quiboloy was implicated in human trafficking charges. In 2018, a former follower also accused Quiboloy of running a “child sex ring” in which his camp immediately denied.