Antipolo City records first COVID-19 case

Antipolo City has recorded its first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case on Sunday morning, March 15.

According to Antipolo Mayor Andrea Ynares, the patient is a 60-year-old male who is a resident of Rich Gates Home Subdivision in Brgy. Mambugan.

Ynares added that Antipolo has 19 patients under investigation. Of these, 11 results came back negative while 8 are still pending.

Antipolo also has 53 persons under monitoring.

In a Facebook post, the mayor said that barangay health workers will conduct house-to-house in the subdivision to check the temperature of the residents and give them masks, alcohol, and vitamins. The subdivision was also sanitized again.

She also advised residents to get masks, vitamins, and alcohol spray from their respective barangay halls.

As of Monday morning, DOH recorded a total of 140 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.