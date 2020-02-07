Another PUI for suspected nCov dies due to pneumonia

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday revealed that another person under investigation (PUI) for possible 2019 novel coronavirus died on Thursday.

“The second PUI death which was confirmed yesterday is a case of pneumonia in a patient with underlying restrictive lung disease,” DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Eric Domingo said at a press conference in Manila.

Domingo didn’t further disclose details on the identity of the recent fatality.

The Philippines had earlier reported its first case of PUI death through a 29-year-old Chinese national who succumbed to pneumonia and later on tested negative for novel coronavirus.

On the same day, Domingo said that the department has already recorded a total of 215 PUIs including the three confirmed cases, the 57 who tested negative for nCoV, and 155 others who are still awaiting laboratory results.