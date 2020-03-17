Top Stories

Another patient recovers as DOH reports 45 new cases of COVID-19; total now at 187

by Christhel Cuazon
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin shows a model structurally representative of a beta coronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The Philippines recorded 45 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing its total number to 187, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

DOH also reported the recovery of a confirmed case identified as Patient 45 or PH45.

The recovered patient is a 31-year-old Filipino male from Negros Oriental and is among the repatriates from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan.

He first tested positive for COVID-19 in March 9.

However, upon a series of testing, the patient tested negative twice according to the Jose B. Lingas Memorial Regional Hospital. The patient is set to be discharged within the day.

PH45 is the 4th recovered COVID-19 patient in the country following the recovery of the Chinese nationals PH1 and  PH3, and Filipinos PH14, and PH25.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared on Monday an “enhanced community quarantine” throughout Luzon in order to combat the further spread of the viral disease.

