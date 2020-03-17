Another patient recovers as DOH reports 45 new cases of COVID-19; total now at 187

The Philippines recorded 45 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing its total number to 187, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

DOH also reported the recovery of a confirmed case identified as Patient 45 or PH45.

JUST IN: Kaso ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas, pumalo na sa 187 matapos madagdagan ng 45 kaso ngayong araw | @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/f7Lmn2Dvk0 — Christian Maño (@xtian_mano) March 17, 2020

The recovered patient is a 31-year-old Filipino male from Negros Oriental and is among the repatriates from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan.

He first tested positive for COVID-19 in March 9.

However, upon a series of testing, the patient tested negative twice according to the Jose B. Lingas Memorial Regional Hospital. The patient is set to be discharged within the day.

PH45 is the 4th recovered COVID-19 patient in the country following the recovery of the Chinese nationals PH1 and PH3, and Filipinos PH14, and PH25.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared on Monday an “enhanced community quarantine” throughout Luzon in order to combat the further spread of the viral disease.