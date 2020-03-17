Another House employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another House of Representatives employee reportedly tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, House Secretary-General Atty. Jose Luis Montales said the employee is from the House’s Printing Service.

The employee said have last reported working on March 5 before he was tested for COVID-19 from March 12-14.

Montales said the employee’s test result only came today.

Earlier, an employee of the House from the Printing Service also tested positive for the disease. He died on Sunday.

The House already conducted an intensive cleaning and disinfection on its premises last Friday.