Another Filipino tested positive for COVID-19 in Hongkong

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during their morning commute in a station, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Another Filipino tested positive for deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hongkong on Wednesday, according to the information forwarded by the Hong Kong Health Department to Philippine Consulate General.

The woman is the third Filipino to have tested positive in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the other two have recovered but still remain in the hospital for further tests.

In a statement, the Consulate General said that the patient is currently under isolation and undergoing tests.

The Filipina, who requested not to be identified, said she is healthy and is not exhibiting any symptoms prior to quarantine.

“The Consulate General is in touch with the three Filipinos and stands ready to render all necessary assistance to them,” its statement reads.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), more than 80 Filipinos abroad were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19, most from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

