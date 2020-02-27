Another Filipina in Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that another Filipina in Hong Kong tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“The Consulate was officially informed by the Hong Kong Health Department today and upon receiving this information, immediately checked with the said patient to ascertain her condition and provide needed assistance,” DFA said in a bulletin.

DFA said that the Filipina is in isolation in the hospital and is undergoing close observation.

The DFA also confirmed another two cases of CoVid-19.

The Foreign Affairs Department said that first COVID-19 positive Filipina patient will be released this week ‘provided that her test results remain negative for the disease’.

DFA also said that another Filipina national remains under quarantine as a patient under investigation (PUI).

“She is said to be healthy and asymptomatic, and is set to be discharged tomorrow,” the DFA said on the PUI.

DFA, meanwhile, assured that the Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong continues to monitor the condition of all Filipino nationals in Hong Kong Kong and render assistance as needed.