LOOK: Anne Curtis sizzles as she poses nude for maternity photoshoot

Anne Curtis, who just turned 35 last February 17, proudly shows off her baby bump weeks before she gives birth to her first child with husband, Erwann Heusaff.

On Monday, the actress shared her ‘birthday suit’ in celebration of her birthday and as a first-time mom.

“I have been so amazed how my body has changed, created and grown a little human being. I can feel her little hiccups, her big kicks in my ribs and squirming around in me every single day,” her caption reads.

“Not too long till my little girl meets the outside world and she will be the best gift I have ever received in my life ❤️,” she added.

Curtis is currently in Melbourne, Australia and is expected to give birth in February or March.

“Thank you for your birthday greetings everyone! Sending out light and love to all of you!”