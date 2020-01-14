Angel Locsin receives praise from netizens over her Taal relief efforts

Netizens are all praised to actress Angel Locsin after she expressed her concern to the victims of the ‘phreatic explosion’ of Taal volcano last Sunday.

On Monday, Locsin asked her followers on Twitter and Instagram, “Anyone here na may na-conduct na assessment kung anong mga kailangan, anu-anong baranggays, at ilang families per baranggay? Thank you. #Taal.”

Anyone here na may na-conduct na assessment kung anong mga kailangan, anu-anong baranggays at ilang families per baranggay? Thank you #Taal — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) January 13, 2020

Netizens quickly responded to her said post, with some calling her as the real-life ‘Darna,’ a heroic legend she portrayed back in 2005.

Just want to share my concern for the animals that were apparently left behind. Pls anyone help them 💔💔💔💔 may buhay din sila 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lLOtbTwtu2 — 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐆𝐞𝐥𝐬♡ᴬᴸˢ ᴾʰᶦˡ⁻ᴵⁿᵗ (@PauGel_ALS) January 13, 2020

Darna, here are the updated list of evacuation centers in Batangas and organizations that collect donations in cash and kind. Just in case you need it. pic.twitter.com/zdlN4YMV1h — marky.psd (@Macaryooo) January 13, 2020

List of evacuation centers pic.twitter.com/a8c3C8bSKt — a.k.a. bubbles 🌸 (@roshmorev) January 13, 2020

Earlier this morning, the actress also posted a prayer for the victims of the said calamity.

Last October 2019, Locsin together with her fiance, Neil Arce visited Mindanao and extended help after series of deadly earthquakes rocked the area.

Forbes Asia in December released the list of their latest “Heroes of Philanthropy” wherein actress Angel Locsin was recognized for her efforts in extending aid to the victims of violence and natural disasters.

