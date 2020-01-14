Lifestyle & Entertainment

Angel Locsin receives praise from netizens over her Taal relief efforts

by Christhel Cuazon
Angel Locsin | FILE PHOTO

Netizens are all praised to actress Angel Locsin after she expressed her concern to the victims of the ‘phreatic explosion’ of Taal volcano last Sunday.

On Monday, Locsin asked her followers on Twitter and Instagram, “Anyone here na may na-conduct na assessment kung anong mga kailangan, anu-anong baranggays, at ilang families per baranggay? Thank you. #Taal.”

Netizens quickly responded to her said post, with some calling her as the real-life ‘Darna,’ a heroic legend she portrayed back in 2005.

Earlier this morning, the actress also posted a prayer for the victims of the said calamity.

Last October 2019, Locsin together with her fiance, Neil Arce visited Mindanao and extended help after series of deadly earthquakes rocked the area.

Forbes Asia in December released the list of their latest “Heroes of Philanthropy” wherein actress Angel Locsin was recognized for her efforts in extending aid to the victims of violence and natural disasters.

READ: Forbes Asia recognizes Angel Locsin among 2019 “Heroes of Philanthropy”

Related articles:

  1. Angel Locsin receives Lifetime Achievement Award
  2. Angel Locsin reveals new project with Coco Martin, James Reid
  3. Angel Locsin expresses gratitude to MTV Australia
  4. Jessy Mendiola cries foul over Angel Locsin’s recent statement
  5. Angel Locsin remains hopeful on ‘Darna’ role

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*