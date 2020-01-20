Ange Kouame eyed as naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) vice-chairman and Antipolo City 1st District Rep. Roberto ‘Robbie’ Puno seeks to naturalize Ivorian basketball player Angelo Kouame, who plays with the Ateneo De Manila University Blue Eagles.

House Deputy Speaker Puno filed House Bill 5951 in order to grant Filipino citizenship to Kouame.

The lawmaker believes that the 20-year old center would be an excellent addition to the roster of the Philippine national men’s basketball team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which the country will co-host alongside Japan and Indonesia.

“We marveled at his performance that helped clinch a 16-0 sweep for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the 82nd Season of the UAAP,” Puno said in a statement.

“Mr. Kouame may have had little knowledge of basketball before he came to our shores, but we cannot deny the immense potential he has shown by now,” he added.

Puno said that many countries have taken advantage of FIBA allowing one national basketball team to have one naturalized player.

The lawmaker also supports the creation of a pool of naturalized players to boost the chances of Gilas Pilipinas in attaining victory in the upcoming World Cup.

“This pool of players would be valuable to our national team because the team would have more naturalized players to field in the case of injuries,” Puno explained.

“Such a resource would be useful because we would be able to match what we need to win from a roster of naturalized players. The choice would never be just one player. We could have Mr. Kouame and many other promising athletes there, ready to be assigned to a match as needed,” he added.

SBP president Alfredo Panlilio also previously raised the idea of forming a pool of naturalized players for future basketball tournaments.

Panlilio also said that it’s time to move from Andray Blatche, who has served as naturalized player of Gilas Pilipinas since being granted Filipino citizenship in 2014.

Aside from Kouame, a bill has also been filed for the naturalization of Justin Brownlee, who has played for Brgy. Ginebra in the Philippine Basketball Association and Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League.