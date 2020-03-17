Ancajas, Casimero fights shelved due to COVID-19

The fights of Filipino boxing Jerwin Ancajas and Johnriel Casimero for April have been postponed due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Promoter Top Rank Boxing Inc. announced on Monday, March 16, the postponement of all their promoted fights scheduled for March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will reschedule the shows as soon as it’s safe and reasonable to do so,” the promoter said in a statement.

Jerwin Ancajas was supposed to defend his International Boxing Federation super-flyweight title against Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico om April 11 at The Cosmopolitan Resort Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America.

Meanwhile, Casimero, who currently holds the WBO bantamweight belt, was set to face undefeated Japanese boxing champion Naoya Inoue in unifaction bout on April 25 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas