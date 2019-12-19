Ampatuan brothers, several others found guilty in 2009 Maguindanao Massacre

The trial of the decade is now over.

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 on Thursday charged the members of the influential Ampatuan clan guilty of multiple murder for the massacre of 58 people in Maguindanao in 2009, tagged as one of the country’s worst case of election-related violence.

JUST IN: Desisyon ng QC Regional Trial Court sa mga Ampatuan, GUILTY at sinentensyahan sila ng reclusion perpetua #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/WYfvsP97VW — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) December 19, 2019

Among the Ampatuan clan members sentenced to reclusion perpetua were former Datu Unsay mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr., former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy Ampatuan, Anwar Ampatuan Sr., Anwar “Ipi” Ampatuan Jr., and Anwar Sajid “Ulo” Ampatuan. They were charged guilty for 57 counts of murder.

Meanwhile, two of the Ampatuans — Akmad alias “Tato” and Sajid Islam Ama — were acquitted because of insufficient documents to prove their guilt “beyond reasonable doubt.”

Presiding Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes handed down the said verdict, ten years after the tragic incident that left the families of the victims anxiously waiting and crying for justice on the untimely and brutal death of their loved ones.

Ilan sa mga kaanak ng mga biktima sa #MaguindanaoMassacre masaya sa naging hatol ng korte | RH27 @nochecacas #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/cNx4mOBOOl — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) December 19, 2019

Among the accused, 90 have been detained while 11 are out on bail, including former Maguindanao Governor Sajid Ampatuan, who posted a Php 11.6-million bail in 2015.

On the other hand, eight other accused have died in the course of the trial, including the family patriarch Andal Ampatuan Sr., who died to a massive heart attack on July 17, 2015. Two accused were discharged as state witnesses while the cases for 6 others have been dropped.

In 2019, still, some 80 others accused remain at large.

READ: The dispositive portion of the RTC decision re Ampatuan Massacre in 2009 released by the Supreme Court

(1/3) READ the dispositive portion of the RTC decision in PEOPLE OF THE PHILIPPINES VS. DATU ANDAL “UNSAY” AMPATUAN, JR., ET AL. pic.twitter.com/8kL2fptvHz — Supreme Court Public Information Office (PIO) (@SCPh_PIO) December 19, 2019

(2/3) READ the dispositive portion of the RTC decision in PEOPLE OF THE PHILIPPINES VS. DATU ANDAL “UNSAY” AMPATUAN, JR., ET AL. pic.twitter.com/EMylu2rLAA — Supreme Court Public Information Office (PIO) (@SCPh_PIO) December 19, 2019