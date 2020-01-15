Amidst warning from DOH, residents buy, sell fish from Taal Lake

Residents still fish in Taal Lake even after the Department of Health warned the public of eating seafood from the said area.

Fishermen were seen on Wednesday, Jan. 15, selling Tilapia and their other catch in Brgy. Wawa, Tanuan, Batangas to evacuees who plan to bring the fish to the evacuation centers where they are staying

Fishermen said that the price of Tilapia went down from Php 120/kilo to Php 50.

Health Asec. Marie Laxamana warned the public on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from buying and eating fish from Taal Lake and Batangas.

Laxamana said that consumption of fish from Taal Lake and Batangas could cause stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the fish could be affected by the sulfur from the eruption of Taal Volcano.