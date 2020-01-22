Amidst lessening earthquakes, weak steam emission, magma continues to move beneath Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reiterated that magma continues to move beneath Taal Volcano in Batangas even though its activities have weakened.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8:00AM, PHIVOLCS said that the main crater of Taal Volcano has produced a weak emission of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high in the last 24 hours.

The sulfur dioxide emitted by Taal Volcano has also dropped to an average of 153 tonnes per day from the previous 344 tonnes per day.

PHIVOLCS recorded six volcanic earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 1.5 to 2.4, from 5:00AM on Tuesday, Jan. 21, until 6:00AM on Wednesday.

The Taal Volcano Network also recorded 481 volcanic earthquakes, including eight low-frequency earthquakes, in the last 24 hours.

“Such intense activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” the bulletin read.

Alert Level 4 remains raised over Taal Volcano, which means that a hazadous eruption can happen with hours to days.