Amidst invitation to meet with Prez Duterte, CPP founder Sison says he will not return to PHL yet

Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison said on Friday, Dec. 27, that he will not travel back to the Philippines before his group and the national government approve the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER).

Sison, who has been staying in the Netherlands, made the statement amidst the invitation President Rodrigo Duterte to have a one-on-one meeting with the communist leader.

The CPP founder welcomed the possibility of meeting President Duterte but said that it could happen outside the Philippines and after the formal resumption of peace negotiations

“Sa tamang panahon, pwede kaming mag one-on-one depende sa lugar,” Sison said during an interview with DZRH’s ACS Balita.

“Pwede kaming magkita sa isang bansang malapit sa Pilipinas. Kung matapos na yung tinawag na interim peace agreement, matapos yung opening of formal negotiations, pwede kaming magkita,” he added.

While Malacanang assured that Sison will not be arrested if he returns to the Philippines, he fears that doing so prior the mutual approval of CASER will endanger the peace negotiations.

“Mahirap basta magtiwala sa ganun assurance. Mabuti may legal and political conditions,” he said.

Sison added that he feels comfortable with President Duterte but some people might take advantage of his return to the Philippines in order to sabotage the peace negotiations.

“Hindi maiiwasan na dadaan ako sa mg kaslsadsa at kung may peace spoiler o peace saboteur. Masisira yung peace negotitations. Malalagay sa unnecessary risk,” he said.

“Meron iba’t ibang pwersa na pwedeng manira sa peace negotiations,” Sison stressed.